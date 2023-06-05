Financial Analysis: Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) versus Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY)

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) and Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Electric Industries and Faurecia S.E.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Electric Industries N/A N/A N/A $15.08 0.80 Faurecia S.E. N/A N/A N/A $1.20 18.49

Sumitomo Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faurecia S.E., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Electric Industries N/A N/A N/A Faurecia S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Sumitomo Electric Industries and Faurecia S.E.'s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sumitomo Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Faurecia S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sumitomo Electric Industries pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Faurecia S.E. pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumitomo Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Faurecia S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sumitomo Electric Industries and Faurecia S.E., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Electric Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Faurecia S.E. 1 2 4 0 2.43

Faurecia S.E. has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential downside of 7.73%. Given Faurecia S.E.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Faurecia S.E. is more favorable than Sumitomo Electric Industries.

Summary

Faurecia S.E. beats Sumitomo Electric Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries



Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts. The Infocommunications segment offers optical fiber cables, optical fiber fusion splicers, optical data links and other optical components, and access network system products. The Electronics segment provides electronic wires, compound semiconductors, materials for electronic components, and irradiated products. The Environment and Energy segment includes copper wire rods, electric power cables, magnet wires, power systems, and supervisory telecontrol equipment. The Industrial Materials and Others segment consists of special steel wires, cutting tools, diamond and cubic boron nitride tools, and sintered parts. The company was founded in April 1897 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Faurecia S.E.



Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms. The Interiors segment engages in designing, manufacture and assembly of instrument panels and complete cockpits, door panels and modules. The Clean Mobility segment designs and manufactures exhaust systems, solutions for fuel cell electric vehicles, and aftertreatment solutions for commercial vehicles. The Clarion Electronics segment designs and manufactures display technologies, driver assistance systems and cockpit electronic. The company was founded on July 1, 1929 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

