Financial Comparison: First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) versus BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) and First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and First Resource Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 31.83% 17.38% 1.73% First Resource Bancorp 23.70% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and First Resource Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $595.25 million 5.06 $193.10 million $6.41 14.28 First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million 1.65 $5.63 million $1.81 6.45

Analyst Ratings

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BancFirst and First Resource Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00 First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BancFirst currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Given BancFirst’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BancFirst is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BancFirst has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BancFirst beats First Resource Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services, and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

