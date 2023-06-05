Financial Review: HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Shutterstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 3.73 -$6.68 million ($0.18) -8.78 Shutterstock $827.83 million 2.19 $76.10 million $2.26 22.26

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -21.06% -37.52% -19.04% Shutterstock 9.76% 26.63% 13.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HeartCore Enterprises and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Shutterstock 0 2 3 0 2.60

Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $87.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.62%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shutterstock beats HeartCore Enterprises on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

