Financial Survey: Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) vs. Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont -4.55% 6.05% 3.19% Vox Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 2 9 0 2.82 Vox Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Newmont and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Newmont currently has a consensus price target of $60.53, indicating a potential upside of 43.82%. Given Newmont’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newmont and Vox Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.92 billion 2.81 -$429.00 million ($0.66) -63.77 Vox Royalty $8.51 million 13.84 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Vox Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont.

Dividends

Newmont pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Newmont pays out -242.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Newmont beats Vox Royalty on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment composed of Yanacocha in Peru, Merian in Suriname and Cerro Negro. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment composed of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921, and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 56 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 1 royalty option. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

