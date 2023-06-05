First City Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.78. 638,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,071. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

