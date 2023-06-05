First City Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 184,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,095,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.27.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $168.70. The stock had a trading volume of 367,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

