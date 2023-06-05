First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.04. The stock had a trading volume of 61,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,826. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.