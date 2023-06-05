First City Capital Management Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.53. 448,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,711. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

