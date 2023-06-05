First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.70. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.49) to GBX 3,700 ($45.72) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.03) to GBX 4,890 ($60.43) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

