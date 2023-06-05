First City Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.73. 755,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055,475. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.