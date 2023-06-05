FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,790 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 978,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE FE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.02. 397,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,374. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

