Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,231 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 113,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 37,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,882,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,144. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

