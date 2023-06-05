Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FBIO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 0.9 %

FBIO opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 115.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

