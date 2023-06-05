Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 90.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 363,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 166,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

