Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 110.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

