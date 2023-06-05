Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 110.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.
