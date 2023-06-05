Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTBIF. Piper Sandler cut shares of Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 0.7 %
GTBIF opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -186.25 and a beta of 1.95.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
