Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTBIF. Piper Sandler cut shares of Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

GTBIF opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -186.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.06 million. Green Thumb Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

