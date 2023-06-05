Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics
Haemonetics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haemonetics (HAE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.