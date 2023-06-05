Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

