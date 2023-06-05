Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

