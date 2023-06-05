HC Wainwright Cuts Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Price Target to $55.00

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 235.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the third quarter worth $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Belite Bio by 1,397.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.