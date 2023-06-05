HC Wainwright Cuts Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Price Target to $55.00

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 235.16% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Belite Bio Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 41,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $44.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belite Bio (BLTE)
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
- Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
- Is Expedia the Best Bargain in the Travel Bookings Segment?
- Here’s What Driving the 125% YTD Gains for Upstart Holdings Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.