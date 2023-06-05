Head-To-Head Analysis: Alight (NYSE:ALIT) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Alight has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alight and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 5 0 3.00 Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

Alight presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.20%. Phreesia has a consensus price target of $37.64, suggesting a potential upside of 15.29%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Phreesia.

This table compares Alight and Phreesia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $3.13 billion 1.58 -$62.00 million ($0.26) -34.11 Phreesia $301.40 million 5.80 -$176.15 million ($3.07) -10.64

Alight has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phreesia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -3.68% 3.07% 1.42% Phreesia -53.89% -50.94% -40.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alight beats Phreesia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

