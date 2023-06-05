Head-To-Head Analysis: Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bouygues has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bouygues $46.71 billion 1.35 $1.03 billion $2.58 12.74 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.47 -$77.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bouygues and Color Star Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Bouygues and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bouygues 2.45% 8.71% 2.25% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bouygues and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bouygues 2 2 1 0 1.80 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bouygues presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Bouygues’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bouygues is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Bouygues beats Color Star Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bouygues

(Get Rating)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms). The company was founded by Francis Bouygues in 1952 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Rating)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.