Head to Head Analysis: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) vs. Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eversource Energy and Spine Injury Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 0 7 3 0 2.30 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eversource Energy currently has a consensus price target of $86.92, indicating a potential upside of 24.15%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

77.4% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eversource Energy and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 11.52% 9.51% 2.80% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eversource Energy and Spine Injury Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $12.29 billion 1.99 $1.40 billion $4.17 16.79 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 2,047.47 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers. The Electric Transmission segment owns and maintains transmission facilities through CL&P, NSTAR Electric, PSNH, and WMECO. The Natural Gas Distribution segment transmits and distributes natural gas to retail customers. The Water Distribution segment operates three separate regulated water utilities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The company was founded on July 1, 1966, and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

