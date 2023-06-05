Head-To-Head Comparison: Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) and Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blueprint Medicines and Hypera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines 1 5 8 1 2.60 Hypera 0 1 1 0 2.50

Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus target price of $72.84, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Blueprint Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blueprint Medicines is more favorable than Hypera.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines $204.04 million 17.25 -$557.52 million ($9.71) -6.00 Hypera $793.81 million N/A $251.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Hypera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hypera has higher revenue and earnings than Blueprint Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Hypera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines -284.02% -100.31% -44.52% Hypera N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Hypera shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypera has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hypera beats Blueprint Medicines on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Hypera

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands. The company also provides dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands. In addition, it offers nutritional and vitamin supplement products under the Tamarine, Vitasay, Biotônico Fontoura, and Zero-Cal brands; and similar and generic medicines under the Neo Química, Sodium Diclofenac, Hydroxyzine, Dipyron, Ibuprofen, Losartan Potassium, Mal Dexchlorpheniramine, Naproxene, Paracetamol, Simethicon, Loratadine, Omeprazole, Tadalaphyl, and Desogestrel brand names. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. Hypera S.A. is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

