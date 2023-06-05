Head-To-Head Comparison: Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) versus H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF)

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Covivio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Covivio alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covivio and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covivio N/A N/A N/A $2.95 16.68 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.48 5.31

Dividends

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covivio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Covivio pays an annual dividend of $2.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Covivio pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Covivio and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covivio 0 0 1 0 3.00 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Covivio presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.98%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.53%. Given H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Covivio.

Profitability

This table compares Covivio and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covivio N/A N/A N/A H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

About Covivio

(Get Rating)

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France. The Italy Offices segment operates office and commercial property assets located in Italy. The Hotels in Europe segment operates commercial buildings largely in the hotel segment and Hotel Operating properties held by Covivio Hotels. The Germany Residential segment operates residential real estate assets in Germany held by Immeo SE. The Germany Offices segment operates office real estate assets located in Germany held by the Covivio group via its subsidiary Covivio Office Holding. The Other segments includes non-significant activities such as car park rentals and the French residential business. The company was founded on December 2, 1963 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company, which engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties. The company was founded on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.