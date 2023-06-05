Head-To-Head Review: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) versus Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A -85.79% -69.69% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 835.25%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$10.27 million N/A N/A Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ra'annana, Israel.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

