Head-To-Head Review: Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) & Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -6.89% -6.64% Kinross Gold 0.24% 4.95% 2.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Kinross Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million ($0.06) -22.67 Kinross Gold $3.46 billion 1.72 -$605.20 million $0.01 485.00

Vizsla Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kinross Gold. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vizsla Silver and Kinross Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kinross Gold 1 3 3 0 2.29

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus target price of $3.04, indicating a potential upside of 123.35%. Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.47%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Vizsla Silver on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other. The Kupol segment consists of the Kupol and Dvoinoye mines. The Corporate & Other segment includes corporate, shutdown, and other non-operating assets and non-mining, and other operations. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

