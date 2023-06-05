Head-To-Head Survey: Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WNS and Net Savings Link, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 5 0 2.83 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

WNS presently has a consensus target price of $102.78, suggesting a potential upside of 31.55%. Given WNS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

97.0% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WNS and Net Savings Link’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.22 billion 3.07 $137.31 million $2.72 28.72 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.22% 21.68% 12.14% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

WNS has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.59, indicating that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WNS beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology. The company was founded on February 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountainhome, PA.

