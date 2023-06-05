HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) vs. LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Critical Contrast

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -3.03% 3.50% 2.13% LiveWorld 8.99% 26.03% 15.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthEquity and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 7 0 2.78 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $80.91, suggesting a potential upside of 36.53%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than LiveWorld.

This table compares HealthEquity and LiveWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $861.75 million 5.88 -$26.14 million ($0.31) -191.16 LiveWorld $11.15 million 0.72 $1.01 million $0.01 17.53

LiveWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HealthEquity. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveWorld, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveWorld beats HealthEquity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms, management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services, customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

