Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,297 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MPC opened at $108.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average is $120.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

