Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

