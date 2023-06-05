Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

