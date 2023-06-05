Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,194.57 ($14.76).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSX shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.08) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($13.62) to GBX 1,080 ($13.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.45) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.83) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.54) to GBX 1,285 ($15.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($13.27) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($19,072.39). In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.27) per share, for a total transaction of £15,433.38 ($19,072.39). Also, insider Paul Cooper sold 41,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($13.47), for a total transaction of £450,355.30 ($556,543.87). 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LON HSX opened at GBX 1,169 ($14.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,690.00, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,145.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,107.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 789.20 ($9.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,201 ($14.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

