Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Featured Articles

