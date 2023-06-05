Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 4.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,903 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

