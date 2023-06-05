IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $2.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,790 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 24,042,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,029,000 after buying an additional 239,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,308,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 492.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 6,054,262 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.