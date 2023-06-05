ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) vs. Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ) Critical Comparison

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) and Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -73,393.17% N/A -125.09% Sorrento Therapeutics -1,106.41% -1,999.61% -107.18%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $240,000.00 5,031.94 -$416.57 million N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 2.59 -$572.84 million N/A N/A

This table compares ImmunityBio and Sorrento Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ImmunityBio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImmunityBio and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.61%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The Sorrento Therapeutics segment consists of developing a portfolio of next generation treatments for three major therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease, and pain. The Scilex segment is largely organized around the company’s non-opioid pain management operations. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

