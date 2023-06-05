Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $358,960.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $358,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $363,869.67.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 495 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $66,542.85.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $472,920.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,553 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $198,287.04.

PI stock opened at $103.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $144.90.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Impinj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Impinj by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

