Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance
NYSE:IBA opened at $53.00 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco
Industrias Bachoco Company Profile
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.