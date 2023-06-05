Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

NYSE:IBA opened at $53.00 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.