Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Infosys Stock Down 0.2 %

Infosys stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,399,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 43,024 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,476,000 after buying an additional 4,557,724 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

