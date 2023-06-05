Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.58 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $152.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,371.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,619 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

