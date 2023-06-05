Insider Buying: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) CEO Acquires $240,775.25 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) CEO John D. Baker II acquired 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $240,775.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,252.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $58.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.01 million, a P/E ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.61. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $63.52.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FRP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 24,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FRP by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of FRP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

See Also

