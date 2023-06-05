Insider Buying: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) CEO Purchases $299,992.00 in Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $38.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $61.88.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8,208.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,618,000 after buying an additional 1,215,259 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $47,199,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $84,814,000 after purchasing an additional 713,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,872,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

