Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Acquires $87,400.00 in Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,877,292 shares in the company, valued at $195,509,168. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $4.74 on Monday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
