Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Acquires $87,400.00 in Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,877,292 shares in the company, valued at $195,509,168. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $4.74 on Monday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About P3 Health Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

