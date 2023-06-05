Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $233,700.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,528,652 shares in the company, valued at $27,488,199.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $219,579.36.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $359,212.50.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 114,289 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $811,451.90.

On Monday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 131,930 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $1,003,987.30.

On Monday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 44,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $334,400.00.

Tilly’s Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of TLYS opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLYS. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

