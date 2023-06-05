Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $783,250.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 120,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,707,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,097,853. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $219,579.36.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $359,212.50.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 114,289 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $811,451.90.

On Monday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 131,930 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.30.

On Monday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 44,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $334,400.00.

Tilly’s Trading Down 12.6 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $192.73 million, a PE ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $180.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

