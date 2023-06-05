Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells $97,980.00 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.98, for a total value of $97,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $99.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $102.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average is $91.84.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.