Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $1,195,648.20 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

