Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $143,750.20 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 151,316 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $143,750.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 28th, Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $140,769.70.
  • On Wednesday, March 29th, Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $159,087.48.

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $244.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 379.35% and a negative return on equity of 172.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

BLND has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 195.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 774,425 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 52.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

