Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $202,410.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $70.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

