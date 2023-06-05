Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $3,549,492.66 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares in the company, valued at $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $557,130.00.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

